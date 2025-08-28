Two-Minute Drill: Yuengling Partners with SEMO Athletics

SEMO Athletics and D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery, are proud to announce a new multi-sport sponsorship with Southeast Missouri Athletics.

The two-year agreement designates Yuengling as an official sponsor of Redhawk Athletics beginning with the 2025 football season.

As part of the comprehensive partnership, Yuengling will receive prominent branding across SEMO's athletic venues. The agreement also includes in-game sponsorship during football games, exclusive media platform sponsorships, and the launch of a Redhawk Watch Party Network for away games.

At the forefront of the campaign is FLIGHT by Yuengling, the brewery's premium light beer, which will serve as the lead brand throughout the partnership. FLIGHT will co-sponsor the Banterra Block Party ahead of each home football game, with an enhanced focus on Homecoming Weekend and alumni engagement.

Yuengling's products are distributed locally by Kohlfeld Distributing, a longtime service provider in Cape Girardeau and the broader Southeast Missouri region.

Neal Stewart, Director of Field Marketing for The Yuengling Company – who also happens to be a SEMO alumnus, said it is especially meaningful to see FLIGHT by Yuengling championing his alma mater and connecting with the passionate SEMO fan base.

This new collaboration reinforces Yuengling's continued commitment to investing in regional communities while celebrating the energy, tradition, and pride of college athletics.