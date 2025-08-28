Two-Minute Drill: Cross Country Teams Open Season at Home on Friday

The Southeast Missouri men's and women's cross-country teams start their season hosting the Redhawk Cross Country Invitational this Friday, August 29. The meet will take place at the Osage Centre, with the men's 5k race starting at 6:25 followed by the women's 5k at 6:55.

The Men's team returns 13 runners from last season, while welcoming two new faces to the squad.

The women's team returns nine athletes from last year's squad while bringing in five new runners to the team. The women's team returns the OVC Female Athlete of the Year Nova Ojutkangas, who won four out of the six meets she competed in, including taking the title at the OVC Championships. She ran her season best time at the DI Midwest Regional Championships where she finished 17th place, one of five Redhawk women to compete at regionals.

The men's team also returns five runners who competed at regionals.

Lexie Dockstader and Evan Fuller were named to the OVC Runners to watch list released by the conference Wednesday morning. Each school in the OVC had coaches pick two athletes for the list.

The Redhawk Invitational on Friday is the Redhawks only home meet of the season. The race will be a 5k for both the races, taking place on the Osage Centre fields. The Redhawk Invitational will field 11 teams competing. OVC schools competing in the meet include Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, SIUE and UT-Martin.

After the Redhawk Invitational, SEMO cross country will compete in five more regular season meets before the OVC Championship on October 31 hosted at Eastern Illinois.