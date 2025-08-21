Two Minute Drill: Athletics Partners with Old Town Cape for Redhawks Festival at Cape Riverfront Market Saturday

Southeast Missouri Athletics will partner with Old Town Cape to host the SEMO Redhawks Festival at the Cape Riverfront Market from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held at the market lot on 35 S. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. This is a great opportunity to spotlight the first weekend students are back to campus and to get the school year started. There will be representation from SEMO Athletics, the SEMO Alumni Office, KRCU, and SEMO Admissions. The Redhawks Festival is sponsored by First Missouri State Bank.

Patrons are encouraged to wear SEMO gear and join the spirit rally to experience captivating performances by the SEMO Steel Drum Band, SEMO Marching Band, Cheerleaders, and Sundancers. There will also be exciting giveaways by MikeFM, interactive inflatables and an appearance from Rowdy the Redhawk.

The Cape Riverfront Market is a free event that happens every Saturday May through October downtown where you can enjoy fresh produce, baked goods and food vendors, homemade crafts, and other artisanal products in a fun friendly community environment.