Two-Minute Drill: More Redhawk Student-Athletes and Teams Earn Academic Honors

Academic recognition continues to pour in for the Redhawks after an outstanding 2024-25 school year.

Six Southeast Missouri athletes claimed U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors during the 2025 season.

Clara Billing (Environmental Science), Sullivan Gleason (Computer Science), Kenyon Johnson (Business), Paden Lewis (Cyber Security), Luis Schadlich (Geographic Info Science) and Anna Thomason (Business Administration) earned that distinction.

To be named an All-Academic Athlete, individuals had to have a minimum 3.25 GPA, must have completed two semesters at their institution, and have achieved a specified national ranking in their track and field events.

SEMO's men and women were also deemed All-Academic Teams. The Redhawk men's and women's teams posted the highest GPAs in the Ohio Valley Conference. SEMO's men's team had a 3.46 GPA, while the women accumulated a 3.63.

Meanwhile, Southeast Missouri landed three programs on the Ohio Valley Conference's 2024-25 Institutional Academic Achievement Award.

Men's Track and Field, Women's Cross Country, and Women's Tennis all represented the Redhawks on the coveted list. The three programs tied Morehead State for the second most representatives to receive the team award(s).

The OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards, which are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution's team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher.