Let's Talk Business: An Opportunity to Kick Start Your New Business Idea in Southeast Missouri

Have you been sitting on that brilliant business idea, wondering how to turn it into a thriving venture? Southeast Missouri State University's Small Business Development Center is hosting an eight-week Early-Stage Business Boot Camp from August 26 to October 14 at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce—completely free of charge.

The Early-Stage Business Boot Camp invites aspiring business founders to join a supportive network of fellow entrepreneurs while learning from experts in banking, legal, accounting, insurance, and human resources. As SBDC Director Jakob Pallesen explains, "There is no reason to figure it all out on your own, when you can engage in a group with experts."

The comprehensive curriculum covers everything you need to launch successfully: market research, financial projections, marketing strategies, team building, intellectual property protection, and capital access. You'll walk away with practical knowledge, professional connections, and a solid foundation for your business venture.

Whether you're refining an existing concept or beginning from nothing, this boot camp provides the expert guidance and peer support that can make the difference between a failed startup and a sustainable business. The program has helped countless entrepreneurs across Missouri transform their ideas into profitable enterprises.

The program kicks off on Tuesday August 26 with registration now open. Visit Early-Stage Business Boot Camp - Cape Girardeau or contact Jakob Pallesen at the SEMO SBDC Offices by calling 573-651-2929.

Don’t let that business idea go to waste. Sign up today to turn concept into reality.