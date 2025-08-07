Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Earn Academic Distinction for 2024-25 Performance

Redhawk student-athletes were about the best and brightest in the Ohio Valley Conference last school year. This week, the conference announced its OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Academic Medal of Honor recipients, and SEMO student-athletes stood out among their peers.

To be listed on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition. The Redhawks had 202 student-athletes earn their way on the list—the second highest total among all schools in the OVC.

Meanwhile, a total of 47 Southeast Missouri student-athletes earned the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2024-25 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 GPA. SEMO also had the second-most selections in the league for this honor.

Three Redhawk teams also earned the OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards—Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Tennis, and Men’s Track & Field.