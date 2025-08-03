© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Let's Talk Business: New Employees Are Just a "Handshake" Away

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published August 3, 2025 at 11:11 AM CDT

Cooler weather this past weekend, SEMO Athletes back on campus for pre-season workouts, and flipping the calendar to August all mean one thing. The start of the school year is just around the corner and opportunity to staff up with some new employees is just a “Handshake” away.

As the fall semester kicks off at Southeast Missouri State University, local businesses have a golden opportunity to connect with motivated, skilled students ready to jumpstart their careers. With thousands of students returning to campus, now is the perfect time to expand your talent pipeline.

Handshake has revolutionized how employers connect with college students. This powerful platform allows you to post internships, part-time positions, and entry-level jobs directly to students at SEMO. Unlike traditional job boards, Handshake lets you target specific majors, graduation years, and skill sets, ensuring your opportunities reach the right candidates.

Students bring fresh perspectives, digital fluency, and eagerness to learn. They're often available for flexible schedules, making them ideal for seasonal work, project-based assignments, or growing into full-time roles post-graduation.

Create your free employer account on Handshake today. Partner with Career Services at SEMO to maximize your reach. Consider offering mentorship opportunities alongside employment – it's a win-win that builds long-term relationships with emerging talent.

Don't let this semester's talent pool pass by. Start connecting with tomorrow's workforce today.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
