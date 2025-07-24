Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Volleyball and Tennis Earn Academic Honors

Two Redhawk team recently received national recognition for their performances in the classroom.

Southeast Missouri Volleyball received the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. The award marked the 24th time in program history and the 17th-straight season the program has secured the coveted award for their performance in the classroom. The award recognizes high school and college volleyball programs that maintained a year long grade-point average of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The Redhawks also secured an additional distinction of AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll which landed the program in the top 20-percent of GPAs nationally in Division I women's volleyball. This feat marks the first time in the program's history to earn the academic status.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks Tennis team had six student-athletes earn Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete honors.

Kristina Kozakova, Yontha Tadoum, Mia Mayerova, Claudia Casas Gasol, Lera Valeeva and Maja Bajorek are the Redhawks ITA Scholar-Athletes. Meanwhile, SEMO recorded a team grade point average of 3.77 for the 2024-25 academic year.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

