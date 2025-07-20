© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. Local support for "Let's Talk Business" is provided by Carved + Crafted Catering. (573) 651-2569

Let's Talk Business: SBA Disaster Relief Available for Regional Businesses

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published July 20, 2025 at 11:21 AM CDT
Credit: U.S. Small Business Administration

Time is running out, but significant financial assistance remains available for our business community recovering from the devastating May 16 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

Businesses in Scott County, St. Louis County, and the City of St. Louis have until August 11 to apply for physical damage loans. The SBA offers up to $2 million with attractive terms: low fixed interest rates (4% for businesses without credit elsewhere), repayment terms for up to 30 years, and no payments or interest for the first 12 months.

Even if your business suffered no physical damage, you may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) if you experienced economic losses from the storms. These working capital loans help cover payroll, rent, inventory, and other essential expenses during recovery.

EIDL assistance extends beyond the primary disaster counties to include Cape Girardeau, Franklin, Jefferson, Mississippi, New Madrid, St. Charles, and Stoddard counties in Missouri, plus Alexander, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties in Illinois. The deadline for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans was extended to March 9, 2026.

Apply online at the MySBA Loan Portal (https://lending.sba.gov) or call 1-800-659-2955. While SBA offers grace periods, don't wait—apply now to secure your business's recovery funding.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
