Two-Minute Drill: Football Picked Third in 2025 OVC-Big South Preseason Poll

Southeast Missouri Football was picked to finish third in the 2025 Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Association Preseason Poll.

The Redhawks, who won a share of the 2024 OVC-Big South title, received two first-place votes and 53 total points in the poll voted on by the league's head coaches and communicators.

UT Martin (2) was picked second with 56 points while Tennessee Tech (5) was picked to finish first in 2025 with 57 total points.

SEMO Football is entering its 12th season under Head Coach Tom Matukewicz after finishing 9-4 in 2024. The Redhawks went to the playoffs for the fourth time under Matukewicz, and the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

After clinching a share of the OVC-Big South title, the Redhawks hosted their first-round playoff game against Illinois State at Houck Stadium (Nov. 30).

The Redhawks landed eight players on the 2025 OVC-Big South Preseason 'Players to Watch' list including Payton Brown (So., RB), Brandon Epton, Jr. (Sr., RB), Cam Pedro (Jr., WR), Rashad Turner (Sr., OL), Nasim Cairo (Sr., DL), McCoy Casey (Sr., LB), Justus Johnson (Sr., DB), and Judd Cunningham (Sr., LS).

On Thursday, Head Coach Tom Matukewicz, Brandon Epton (RB), and Nasim Cairo (DL) participated in the association's virtual media day.

SEMO Football will begin the 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30, when they travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas to take on Sun Belt Conference member, Arkansas State. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m., CT. from Centennial Bank Stadium.

