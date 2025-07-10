Two-Minute Drill: Korn Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2029-30 Season

Southeast Missouri Head Men's Basketball Coach Brad Korn has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

Korn's new contract, which was finalized in April, will run through April 30, 2030.

Last season, Korn led SEMO to its first outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title in program history. The Redhawks finished with an overall record of 21-12 and 15-5 in conference play.

The Redhawks secured their first-ever double bye in the OVC Tournament where they ended their season in the championship game. SEMO, at one time, won 10-straight games from Jan. 25 to Feb. 27 for its longest winning streak in its NCAA Division I era.

Korn was a unanimous pick for the first OVC Coach of the Year honor in his career. He became only the second head coach in program history to win the prestigious award behind Gary Garner (1998-99).

SEMO had three All-OVC selections last season. And statistically, SEMO ranked fourth in the nation in defending the three pointer.

The Redhawks led the OVC in 3-point field goal percentage defense, scoring margin (+6.97), turnover margin (+3.03) and conference wins (15). In league games, SEMO topped the conference in total attendance (36,331, 20 games), scoring margin (+7.7), free throw percentage (.740), field goal percentage (.471), 3-point field goal percentage defense (31.1 pct.), turnover margin (+2.7) and assist/turnover ratio (1.32).

Additionally, SEMO broke a program record with 269 steals and reached 20 or more wins in a season for just the third time since it moved to the NCAA Division I ranks.