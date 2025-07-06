Let's Talk Business: Shopping Local Is a Great Deal

Summer sales season is upon us, and there's never been a better time to discover the incredible value and unique experiences our local retailers offer.

The beloved tradition of “summer sales” stretches back generations, when merchants would clear seasonal inventory to make room for fall merchandise. Today, summer sales represent something far more significant—as online retailers try to capture the traditional summer market with “prime savings” we have an opportunity to choose local which can strengthen our economy while still securing fantastic deals.

Our Cape Girardeau businesses work year-round to curate exceptional products and provide personalized services you simply can't find online. During summer sales, these local entrepreneurs offer their best prices while maintaining the quality and customer care that defines our community's shopping experience.

When you shop locally, your dollars create a powerful ripple effect. Local businesses employ your neighbors, support community events, and contribute to local charities. Studies show that for every dollar spent at local businesses, approximately 68 cents stays in our community.

This summer, challenge yourself to explore our downtown merchants, neighborhood shops, and local service providers before heading elsewhere. You'll discover unique finds, build relationships with business owners who genuinely care about their customers, and contribute to the economic vitality that makes our community thrive.

Shop local this summer—your community and your wallet will thank you.