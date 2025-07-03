© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Win Third OVC Commissioner’s Cup in Five Years

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:58 AM CDT

For the third time in five years, Southeast Missouri is the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Cup Champion.

The OVC Commissioner's Cup is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships and is awarded annually to one member institution.

SEMO, which also took the honor in 2020-21 and 2022-23, hoists the trophy for the third time behind an outstanding 2024-25 season that included seven OVC titles. The next most championships won by any other school in the OVC this year was just four.

SEMO garnered first-place finishes in football, volleyball, men's basketball, women's indoor and outdoor track & field, men's outdoor track & field, and women's tennis.

It marked the third time since joining the OVC where SEMO won seven or more conference championships. Since the 2019-20 campaign, SEMO has won a league-best 37 OVC championships with every one of its sports getting at least one in that stretch.

Points for the Commissioner’s Cup are awarded based on the finish in the standings in each conference-sponsored sport.

The Commissioner’s Cup achievement is a reflection of the SEMO Athletics department's ascent to the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke commended the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and supporters who have contributed to the Redhawks high level of sustained success across multiple programs.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino