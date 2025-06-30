Let's Talk Business: Thank you, Dr. Vargas

June 30 marks the end of the academic year for Southeast Missouri State University and the conclusion of Dr. Carlos Vargas’s 10 years of leadership as the eighteenth president of SEMO. While many stories have been shared about his academic leadership, it is also important to recognize his work to support business in Southeast Missouri.

From a business perspective, the benefit of having a university in your community cannot be overstated. Students, faculty, and staff are all potential customers for area businesses. The students serve as both current and future workforce participants, and the athletic, cultural events, and activities create an enhanced quality of life for the whole region.

The president plays a critical role in helping to build and maintain a strong collaborative relationship between the local business community and the university. When that relationship is strong, the business community and the university both benefit and thrive. Dr. Vargas has been a strong champion for relationship building and engagement with not just the Cape Girardeau business community, but the broader Southeast Missouri region.

His work over the last 10 years to build and maintain strong relationships in the business community helped to create more opportunities for student success both academically and through partnership and investment. Through his participation in various organizations and boards such as the Cape Chamber and SEMO REDI, the university was always a willing partner for collaboration and growth.

On behalf of the business community, I would like to say thank you to Dr. Vargas for his leadership over the past 10 years and wish him well in his next adventure.