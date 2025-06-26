Two-Minute Drill: Riedel Receives Master Strength & Conditioning Coach Honor

Southeast Missouri Assistant Director of Sports Performance Todd Riedel was one of 23 individuals presented with a Master Strength & Conditioning Coach Award at the 2025 Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association Conference in Indianapolis.

The title of Master Strength & Conditioning Coach is the highest honor that can be achieved as a Strength & Conditioning Coach, representing professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise and longevity in the field.

Coach Reidel said he was incredibly grateful to have received this distinction at this year's national conference. His commemorative jacket was presented to him by his mentor, John Stephanski, who dedicated more than 30 years of service to Western Kentucky University.

To be eligible for the award, an individual must be an active member of Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association and Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified. Individuals must be a full-time collegiate and/or professional strength and conditioning coach for a minimum of 12 years, as well.

Riedel oversees the men's and women's basketball and baseball programs at SEMO.