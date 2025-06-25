Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Sheds Light on Viral Roadway Buckle Moment on Siemers Drive

As the summer heat and humidity linger long-term in Southeast Missouri, travelers may see more events like the one in Cape Girardeau, which has gone viral nationwide.

A stretch of Siemers Drive buckled Sunday, June 22, forcing a partial road closure, according to city officials. A smaller buckle also led to the closure of one lane on Broadway near the 2200 block.

Both areas have been marked off by Public Works crews.

Public Works Director Casey Brunke explained how extreme heat can cause this kind of damage.

“When it gets hot, the streets heat up just like everything else,” Brunke said. “The molecules in the concrete or asphalt expand, which is why we put joints in the pavement to help with that. But sometimes, those joints just aren’t enough.”

Brunke said the Siemers Drive buckle started with a crack, which is often enough to relieve pressure. “This time, it wasn’t. The pavement kept expanding and eventually buckled.”

Unfortunately, there’s no reliable way to predict when or where these buckles might happen. Brunke urged drivers to stay alert.

“I always tell people to drive safe,” she said. “Pay attention to the cars around you, obey traffic laws, and watch for signs and signals.”

