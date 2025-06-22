Sunday Puzzle: Matching pair of letters

On-air challenge

Every answer today is the name of a famous person or thing in which the last two letters of the first half are the same as the first two letters of the second.

Ex. Star of TV's "Murder, She Wrote" -- Angela Lansbury

1. Composer of "Rhapsody in Blue" and "An American in Paris"

2. Spanish opera singer who was one of the Three Tenors

3. Singer nicknamed "Mr. Las Vegas" on account of his long residency there

4. Nickname for Delaware on account of its order in ratifying the Constitution

5. Baseball program for kids

6. Old ___ (large canine breed)

7. Symbol for our neighbor to the north

8. July 1 -- when our neighbor to the north celebrates its independence

9. French composer of "Nocturnes" and "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun"

10. New York locale where many immigrants arrived in the 19th century

Last week's challenge

Take a child's game, in eight letters. Change the sixth letter to 'ch' and, phonetically, you'll have a popular animated children's character. What are the game and the character?

Challenge answer

Peek-a-boo, Pikachu

Winner

Travis DiNicola of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from listener Bob Weisz. Take the name of a major film director. Drop the last six letters of his name, and rearrange what remains. You'll get the name of a major film award -- for which this director has been nominated six times. Who is he and what is the award?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, June 26 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

