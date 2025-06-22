Let's Talk Business: Remember Employee Safety with Summer Temps on the Rise

Summer is officially here and this past weekend we really started to feel the mercury climbing as we broke into 90-degree plus temperatures. As we shift to hotter weather, safety needs to be top of mind.

As summer temperatures start to climb the risk of heat stress in the workplace begins to increase, but it’s not as simple as just watching the daily forecast. Managers and employees need to remember that “Other heat stress factors are also very important. In addition to temperature, increased relative humidity, decreased air movement, or lack of shading from direct heat (radiant temperature) can all affect the potential for heat stress.”

According to Iowa State Universities Environmental Health and Safety program “the signs of heat stress can often be overlooked by the victim”.

Being aware of the signs is important for everyone on your team to know. “The individual may at ﬁrst be confused or unable to concentrate, followed by more severe symptoms, such as fainting and/or collapsing. If heat stress symptoms occur, move the victim to a cool, shaded area, give him or her water, and immediately contact a supervisor or another individual to provide assistance.”

Some Tips from Iowa State for safe practices :

· Allow time for employees to adjust to hot jobs when possible. It often takes two to three weeks for an employee to become acclimated to a hot environment.

· Adjust the work schedule, if possible. Assign heavier work on cooler days or during the cooler part of the day.

· Reduce the workload. Increase the use of equipment on hot days to reduce physical labor.

· Establish a schedule for work and rest periods during hot days.

· Train workers to recognize signs and symptoms of heat stress disorders and be prepared to give first aid if necessary.

Having a plan of action to help reduce heat stress and keep your employees safe can go a long way to keeping it a safe summer for all.