Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Earns Awards at Annual NACDA Convention

Southeast Missouri's department of athletics received national recognition at this year's National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Convention in Orlando, Florida.

SEMO was recognized as one of three finalists in Group II for the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators "Marketing Team of the Year." Group II is comprised of all non-FBS Division I athletic departments. It marked the first time SEMO was tabbed as a finalist for the award, and the first ever Ohio Valley Conference school to reach that status as well.

In addition to being a Marketing Team of the Year finalist, SEMO collected "Best Of" awards in eight different NACMA categories, including two Gold, two Silver, and four Bronze. The eight awards tied for the most among all Group II schools.

The Marketing Team of the Year award is the most prestigious recognition a member school can receive, and the awards program award was established to highlight the meaningful impact that athletics marketing administrators have on their campuses and in their communities.

The NACMA Marketing Team of the Year finalist recognition and eight 'Best Of' awards is a testament to the hard work and commitment by athletic department staff and student interns, as well as the fans and partners who support Redhawk Athletics and helped bring the initiatives to life. Furthermore, the recognition further shows how SEMO is a premier athletics department in the OVC and nationally among its peers.