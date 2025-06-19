© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Earns Awards at Annual NACDA Convention

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:31 PM CDT

Southeast Missouri's department of athletics received national recognition at this year's National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Convention in Orlando, Florida.

SEMO was recognized as one of three finalists in Group II for the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators "Marketing Team of the Year." Group II is comprised of all non-FBS Division I athletic departments. It marked the first time SEMO was tabbed as a finalist for the award, and the first ever Ohio Valley Conference school to reach that status as well.

In addition to being a Marketing Team of the Year finalist, SEMO collected "Best Of" awards in eight different NACMA categories, including two Gold, two Silver, and four Bronze. The eight awards tied for the most among all Group II schools.

The Marketing Team of the Year award is the most prestigious recognition a member school can receive, and the awards program award was established to highlight the meaningful impact that athletics marketing administrators have on their campuses and in their communities.

The NACMA Marketing Team of the Year finalist recognition and eight 'Best Of' awards is a testament to the hard work and commitment by athletic department staff and student interns, as well as the fans and partners who support Redhawk Athletics and helped bring the initiatives to life. Furthermore, the recognition further shows how SEMO is a premier athletics department in the OVC and nationally among its peers.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino