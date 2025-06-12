Two-Minute Drill: Seven Track & Field Athletics Compete at NCAA Regionals

Seven Southeast Missouri Track & Field Athletes competed at the NCAA West Region Preliminary hosted at Texas A&M.

For each Track & Field event, the top 48 athletes from the East and West Regions are chosen to move on and compete in their respective regions.

This is the third year in a row the Redhawks will be sending seven or more athletes to the NCAA West Preliminary rounds, (nine in 2024 and eight in 2023).

Sophomore Brianna Dixon finished 29th in the women’s high jump, her second straight year in the Regionals.

Makenzie Williams finished 41st in the hammer throw, capping off her graduate season with her first trip to Regionals.

Clara Billing competed at Regionals in the pole vault for her third time in three years, and she notched a 25th place finish.

Josiah Kilgore threw the javelin and finished 42nd.

Sullivan Gleason posted a 33rd place finish in the pole vault.

Paden Lewis competed in three events. He placed 33rd and 23rd in the hammer throw and shot put, respectively. And in the discus, he took 10th and broke the SEMO record in the Men's Discus throw, a record that had previously been set in 1986.

Luke Hatfield Jackson finished 22nd in the long jump and later placed 12th in the high jump.

With their top-12 performances, both Hatfield Jackson and Lewis qualified for the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and they will compete today in the high jump and discus, respectively.