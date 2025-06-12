© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO Athletics and Recreation Services

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published June 12, 2025 at 2:22 PM CDT
SEMO athletics has been succeeding on the field and in the classroom with record-setting team GPAs. Brady Barke is the vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at SEMO and he joins us to share some highlights from the pass semester.

Then we talk with Eric Redinger, Director of Recreation Services at SEMO. He talks about the many services offered by Rec Services to the campus and broader community.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
