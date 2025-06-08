Let's Talk Business: Expand Business Horizons with Missouri Export Programs

Missouri businesses looking to break into international markets have powerful allies in the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Two standout programs are opening doors for companies ready to take their products global.

The MO STEP=UP program offers small businesses grant opportunities to fund qualifying international activities that further the importance of exporting in the state. This initiative directly addresses one of the biggest barriers to international expansion: funding. Whether you're attending your first international trade show or developing marketing materials for overseas markets, STEP=UP provides the financial support needed to make these critical investments.

The aim of the STEP Program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting and increase the value of exports for companies already engaged in international trade. This dual focus ensures both new exporters and experienced companies can benefit.

Another great opportunity for business is the Global Market Access Program (G-MAP). This cost-sharing program helps Missouri small businesses participate in international trade shows, missions, and events to get their products in front of a global audience. This program takes the guesswork out of international market entry by connecting businesses with established trade events and missions.

G-MAP particularly benefits rural businesses and minority-owned companies, with a minimum of 50% of the eligible firms must be rural small business concerns and dedicated percentages for women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses.

Both programs represent Missouri's commitment to helping local businesses compete globally while creating jobs and economic growth at home.