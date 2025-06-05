Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Win Third OVC Commissioner’s Cup in Five Years

For the third time in five years, Southeast Missouri is the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Cup Champion.

The OVC Commissioner's Cup is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships and is awarded annually to one member institution.

SEMO, which also took the honor in 2020-21 and 2022-23, hoists the trophy for the third time behind an outstanding 2024-25 season that included seven OVC titles. The next most championships won by any other school in the OVC this year was just four.

SEMO garnered first-place finishes in football, volleyball, men's basketball, women's indoor and outdoor track & field, men's outdoor track & field, and women's tennis.

It marked the third time since joining the OVC where SEMO won seven or more conference championships. Since the 2019-20 campaign, SEMO has won a league-best 37 OVC championships with every one of its sports getting at least one in that stretch.

Points for the Commissioner’s Cup are awarded based on the finish in the standings in each conference-sponsored sport.

The Commissioner’s Cup achievement is a reflection of the SEMO Athletics department's ascent to the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke commended the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and supporters who have contributed to the Redhawks high level of sustained success across multiple programs.