Cape Girardeau Airport Recommends American Airlines for Essential Air Service Contract Starting Fall 2025

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has recommended American Airlines for its next Essential Air Service (EAS) contract, following proposals from six carriers submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The proposals, received May 2, 2025, outlined various service options to major hubs. American Airlines offered 12 weekly round trips — six to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and six to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) — using a 65-seat aircraft.

Airport Manager Jojo Stuart said the dual-destination option was a key factor in the recommendation.

“I think having the dual destinations of Chicago and Dallas will impact the community, give them a lot more options,” Stuart said. “People do not necessarily like to fly north, then turn around and then go south again.”

Other proposals included:

Southern Airways Express: 24 weekly round trips using 9-seat aircraft — 12 to St. Louis (STL) and 12 to Nashville (BNA).

Air Wisconsin: 12 weekly round trips to ORD using 50-seat aircraft.

Denver Air Connection: Options for six round-trip flights each to Atlanta (ATL) and ORD using 50-seat aircraft.

SkyWest Airlines: Six round trips each to ORD and Houston (IAH) using 50-seat aircraft.

Contour Airlines (current provider): Seven round trips to ORD and five to DFW using 30-seat aircraft.

Southern Airways was not interviewed due to its use of 9-seat aircraft, which would make it difficult to meet the 10,000 annual enplanements required for Primary Airport status, even with an 80% load factor.

The Airport Advisory Board, City Council, and airport management unanimously supported American’s proposal. The recommendation was submitted to the Department of Transportation by the May 30 deadline. The current Essential Air Service contract with Contour expires Oct. 1, 2025.

Achieving Primary Airport status, which requires 10,000 outbound passengers annually, would open up Cape Girardeau for $1 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant funding.

“Our goal every year — we haven’t done it since 2019, before COVID — is to reach 10,000 enplanements,” Stuart said. “That would enable us to meet our target and become a Primary Airport, which opens up a lot more grant money.”

The Department of Transportation will consider several factors in its final decision, including service reliability, interline agreements, community input, and marketing plans.

If approved, the new contract with American Airlines would run for two years and could significantly boost the region’s connectivity and economic development.