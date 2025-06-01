Let's Talk Business: SEMO Industrial Park State Certification Opens Doors for Regional Growth

A big opportunity for Southeast Missouri’s economy as the SEMO Industrial Park in Scott City has been named a Missouri Certified Site, a designation that could help bring industrial development and new jobs to our region.

So, what does that mean that the SEMO Industrial Park is now a Missouri Certified Site? In short, this 380-acre property is now recognized by the Missouri Department of Economic Development as ready for business. The certification tells companies and site selectors that the land has already been vetted for things like road access, utilities, and environmental safety, which can speed up construction and business development.

This recognition can help capitalize on activity that is already under way, with Amazon building a new 61,000-square-foot facility, expected to create around 70 new jobs later this year. It’s just the beginning of what could be a wave of new investments in the area.

Thanks to its location near I-55, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the SEMO port, the park is ideally positioned for companies that depend on transportation and logistics. A $2.5 million state grant will also help fund infrastructure improvements to keep the site competitive.

The Missouri Certified Sites Program helps take the guesswork out of site selection, making it easier for businesses to choose Missouri. And now, with this new certification, Southeast Missouri is firmly on the map for companies looking to grow.

This is more than a designation, it’s a step toward a stronger regional economy.