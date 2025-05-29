Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Land on All-OVC Postseason Team

Four Southeast Missouri Baseball student-athletes landed on the 2025 Ohio Valley Conference Postseason Award list at the conclusion of the season.

Right fielder Cole Warehime, RHP Nathan Mertens, and LHP Jackson Kranawetter all landed on the All-OVC First Team while LHP Haden Dow was named to the All-OVC Second Team.

The Redhawks' offensive leader, Warehime finished the regular season near the top of nearly every offensive category in 2025. Warehime led the team in home runs (12), batting average (.313), slugging-percentage (.563), and RBIs (54).

Mertens finished the regular season with an impressive 7-2 record with a 3.00 ERA overall. He led the Ohio Valley Conference and Division I Baseball in walks allowed per nine innings, and also was the OVC leader and third in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Kranawetter finished the regular season as the Redhawks ERA leader with a 2.83 mark over a team-leading 23 appearances out of the bullpen. He also finished the year as the top saves leader in the OVC, finishing with eight saves on the campaign. His eight saves ranked him 29th in the country.

Finally, senior Haden Dow was among the top pitchers in Division I Baseball, finishing the regular season ranked 23rd in walks allowed per nine innings (1.61) and 37th in the country in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.79). He finished in the top five in the OVC in six statistical categories.