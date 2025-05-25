Let's Talk Business: Watching for Fraud Following Spring Storm Damage

This spring has been one for the records books in the amount of activity from severe weather events. Damage from storms have left many businesses and residents needing immediate help, which can make them vulnerable to fraud. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has issued a warning to help protect consumers and businesses from potential scams.

“Storm-chasers” often target affected areas, offering quick repairs at low prices. These individuals may demand upfront payments and fail to deliver services. To safeguard your business, make sure to take these steps when hiring contractors:

• Verify Credentials: Check the contractor’s license and insurance.

• Get Written Estimates: Obtain at least three estimates before proceeding.

• Avoid Upfront Payments: Do not pay in full before work begins.

• Document Everything: Keep detailed records of all agreements and communications.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately:

• Consumer Protection Hotline: 1-800-392-8222

• Online Complaint Form: Consumer Complaints | Attorney General Office of Missouri

Do your best to stay informed of any suspected fraudulent activity in the region. For more information on avoiding scams and protecting your business, visit the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

By staying vigilant and informed, you can help protect your business and community from fraud in the aftermath of these devastating storms.