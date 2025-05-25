© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. Local support for "Let's Talk Business" is provided by Carved + Crafted Catering. (573) 651-2569

Let's Talk Business: Watching for Fraud Following Spring Storm Damage

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published May 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

This spring has been one for the records books in the amount of activity from severe weather events. Damage from storms have left many businesses and residents needing immediate help, which can make them vulnerable to fraud. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has issued a warning to help protect consumers and businesses from potential scams.

“Storm-chasers” often target affected areas, offering quick repairs at low prices. These individuals may demand upfront payments and fail to deliver services. To safeguard your business, make sure to take these steps when hiring contractors:

Verify Credentials: Check the contractor’s license and insurance.
Get Written Estimates: Obtain at least three estimates before proceeding.
Avoid Upfront Payments: Do not pay in full before work begins.
Document Everything: Keep detailed records of all agreements and communications.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately:

• Consumer Protection Hotline: 1-800-392-8222
• Online Complaint Form: Consumer Complaints | Attorney General Office of Missouri

Do your best to stay informed of any suspected fraudulent activity in the region. For more information on avoiding scams and protecting your business, visit the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

By staying vigilant and informed, you can help protect your business and community from fraud in the aftermath of these devastating storms.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by Rob Gilligan