Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Track & Field Sweeps OVC Outdoor Championships

Southeast Missouri State men's and women's track and field teams both won the 2025 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Team Championships.

The Redhawks men won their 11th outdoor title and first since 2023 after finishing with 216.50 points and winning by a margin of 52 points.

The SEMO women completed back-to-back-to-back championships, winning their 13th title by finishing with 191 total points and a 68-point margin

Anna Thomason won Female Field Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Championship, and Paden Lewis claimed Male Field Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Championship.

Head Coach Eric Crumpecker won his seventh Women's and sixth Men's Outdoor Coach of the Year.

On the final day of competition, the Redhawks posted 49 top 10 finishes, with 17 being podium finishes and seven individual champions.

The meet was hosted at the Abe Stuber Track & Field Complex in Cape Girardeau last week, bringing over 1,000 visiting athletes and spectators into the Cape Girardeau community over the course of three days.

Next up for the Redhawks, the athletes that qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary will travel to College Station, TX, May 28 through May 31 to compete for a bid to the National Championships.