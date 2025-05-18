Let's Talk Business: Business Startup Checklist Now Available Courtesy of SEMO REDI

If you've been dreaming of launching your own business in Southeast Missouri, now is an exciting time to take the leap—and there's a new resource to help make the process easier than ever.

SEMO REDI (Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc.) has just rolled out a series of comprehensive business startup checklists designed to guide entrepreneurs through the technical process of your business launch.

Starting a business can feel overwhelming—especially when you're navigating licenses, permits, taxes, and legal requirements for the first time. SEMO REDI’s new checklists simplify that process by organizing key tasks into clear, manageable categories.

What makes these resources stand out is their local focus. Rather than offering generic advice, SEMO REDI provides information that’s specific to the region, including resources from the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri Department of Revenue, and more. This means you’re not just getting business tips—you’re getting the right ones for here.

The startup checklists are organized into three phases:

• Get Ready – Focused on the big-picture planning like writing your business plan, choosing a legal structure, and understanding your target market.

• Get Set – Covers the legal and operational steps such as registering your business, obtaining necessary licenses, and understanding taxes.

• Go! – Helps with launching, marketing, and accessing ongoing support resources to grow your new venture.

Explore the startup checklists and begin your journey at semoredi.com/start-a-business