Strong Storms Continue to Sweep Across Southeast Missouri Friday, Producing Large Hail, Damaging Winds, and Tornadoes; Saturday Remains Clear
Updated at 7:36 pm on 05/16/2025
The National Weather Service updated and extended the threat of severe weather for the region around 6:34 pm Friday.
Shortly after 7:15 pm, SEMO DPS reported downed trees around the Cape Girardeau Campus.
Two tornado watches were issued for different parts of Southeast Missouri.
Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, and Stoddard counties were included under a watch expiring at 10 pm Friday.
Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley, and Wayne counties were under a tornado watch until 8 pm Friday.
At around 5:50 pm Friday evening, multiple power outages were reported by several Missouri Electric Cooperatives, with the largest number of customers in the Citizens Electric Cooperative service area: Cape Girardeau County: 5,108; Ste. Genevieve: 29, and in Perry County: 806.
Multiple outages were also reported in Ameren Missouri's service area, near Vanduser, Sikeston, Charleston, Park Hills, Doe Run, French Village, and outside of Hillsboro.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for most of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois until 7 pm.
The threat of severe weather should move out of the area after 7 pm Friday.
Original Story
A strong storm system is predicted to sweep across the Southeast Missouri Region Friday, bringing strong to severe storms, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds and tornadoes.
The main line of storms is expected to move into Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois by 2 to 5 pm, eventually moving east towards Evansville and Paducah by 4 to 7 pm.
However, scattered dangerous storms are possible as early as 1 to 2 pm.
A few stronger or intense, longer-tracked tornadoes are possible, which could come either from individual cells or a fast-moving line that may develop.
Earlier Friday, Old Town Cape cancelled the 'Tunes At Twilight' outdoor concert, originally scheduled at 7 pm at the Ivers Square Gazebo.
Due to the threat of severe weather, Southeast Missouri State University also announced it would close at 1 p.m. Friday. All offices will be closed for the rest of the day at all campuses, stating that additional updates will be sent as necessary, and will be available at semo.edu/closings.