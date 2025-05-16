Strong Storms Continue to Sweep Across Southeast Missouri Friday, Producing Large Hail, Damaging Winds, and Tornadoes; Saturday Remains Clear

Updated at 7:36 pm on 05/16/2025

The National Weather Service updated and extended the threat of severe weather for the region around 6:34 pm Friday.

Shortly after 7:15 pm, SEMO DPS reported downed trees around the Cape Girardeau Campus.

1 of 3 — IMG_20250516_191520.jpg Downed trees were reported on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University around 7:15 pm on Fri. May 16. Jeff Crites / SEMO DPS 2 of 3 — IMG_20250516_191523.jpg Downed trees were reported on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University around 7:15 pm on Fri. May 16. Jeff Crites / SEMO DPS 3 of 3 — IMG_20250516_191529.jpg Downed trees were reported on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University around 7:15 pm on Fri. May 16. Jeff Crites / SEMO DPS

Two tornado watches were issued for different parts of Southeast Missouri.

Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, and Stoddard counties were included under a watch expiring at 10 pm Friday.

Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley, and Wayne counties were under a tornado watch until 8 pm Friday.

At around 5:50 pm Friday evening, multiple power outages were reported by several Missouri Electric Cooperatives, with the largest number of customers in the Citizens Electric Cooperative service area: Cape Girardeau County: 5,108; Ste. Genevieve: 29, and in Perry County: 806.

Multiple outages were also reported in Ameren Missouri's service area, near Vanduser, Sikeston, Charleston, Park Hills, Doe Run, French Village, and outside of Hillsboro.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for most of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois until 7 pm.

The threat of severe weather should move out of the area after 7 pm Friday.

Original Story

A strong storm system is predicted to sweep across the Southeast Missouri Region Friday, bringing strong to severe storms, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds and tornadoes.

The main line of storms is expected to move into Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois by 2 to 5 pm, eventually moving east towards Evansville and Paducah by 4 to 7 pm.

However, scattered dangerous storms are possible as early as 1 to 2 pm.

A few stronger or intense, longer-tracked tornadoes are possible, which could come either from individual cells or a fast-moving line that may develop.

The National Weather Service urges you to be prepared today for a few strong/intense or longer-tracked tornadoes coming from individual cells or a fast-moving line that is forecast to develop. A line of intense, damaging wind with embedded shorter-lived but potentially significant tornadoes. The risk is similar for the entire quad state.

Earlier Friday, Old Town Cape cancelled the 'Tunes At Twilight' outdoor concert, originally scheduled at 7 pm at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

Due to the threat of severe weather, Southeast Missouri State University also announced it would close at 1 p.m. Friday. All offices will be closed for the rest of the day at all campuses, stating that additional updates will be sent as necessary, and will be available at semo.edu/closings.