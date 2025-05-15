Two-Minute Drill: Track & Field Earns Honors, Will Host OVC Championship

Four Redhawk track & field athletes earned OVC weekly honors this week ahead of the conference championship meet being hosted in Cape Girardeau.

Paden Lewis continued his outdoor dominance being named OVC Male Field Athlete of the week, his third of the outdoor season and second in a row. In the shot put, Lewis threw to the distance of 59' 2.25" which ranks seventh all-time in SEMO records. In the discus throw, Lewis recorded a new PR (184' 04") which ranks 62nd in the NCAA and first in the OVC.

Makenzie Williams tabbed Female Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season after a standout performance in the discus throw. Williams placed first notching a new personal best (164' 06") which ranks second in the OVC and third in the SEMO record books.



Andreese Ortiz claimed her second OVC Female Freshman of the Week award, winning in back-to-back weeks.

Jehchys Brown recorded his first OVC weekly award being named the Male freshman of the week with his performance in the shot put. Brown tabbed a new PR and placed fourth throwing to the distance of 54' 5.25". Brown now ranks third in the OVC with this distance.

The Redhawks are hosting the OVC Outdoor Track & Field Championship this weekend at the Abe Stuber Track Complex in Cape Girardeau. The meet began Thursday and continues today and Saturday.