Two-Minute Drill: Five Softball Student-Athletes Earn All-OVC Honors

Five Southeast Missouri softball student-athletes earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors for their efforts during the 2025 season, the league announced ahead of this week's postseason tournament.

Shortstop Sydney Dennis earned first-team All-OVC laurels for the first time in her career. She leads the team and ranks tied for second in the OVC with a .413 batting average. Dennis tops the Redhawks in hits (59), runs scored (33), and triples (3), and ranks second in doubles (13) and stolen bases (12).

Third baseman Brooklyn Saysoff also earned first team honors. She is SEMO's second-leading hitter and leads the OVC with 49 RBI and is second with 15 doubles. In conference play, Saysoff was SEMO's top hitter with a .429 batting average.

Catcher Sydney Melton was also named to the first team. She ranks third on the team with a .350 batting average and is tied for second in home runs (5).

Outfielder Madison Winkler is the final Redhawk to earn first team accolades, and she also earned a spot on the All-Newcomer team.

Last but not least, pitcher Delaney Kell made the All-OVC Second Team. She holds a 9-3 record and OVC best 2.33 ERA in 19 appearances and 10 starts. Kell leads the Redhawks in complete games (6), shutouts (2), saves (1), strikeouts (48) and innings pitched (75.0). In OVC play, she fashioned a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA.

The #3-seed Redhawks are playing at the OVC Tournament in Peoria, Illinois, looking to defend last year’s title and return to the NCAA tournament.