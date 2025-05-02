Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Earn OVC Weekly Honors

Three Redhawk track & field athletes claimed Ohio Valley Conference weekly honors for their performances this past weekend.

Laila Hardin earned Female Track Athlete of the Week for the third straight week in a row as she placed seventh out of 53 runners in the 400m Hurdles, she set a new personal record in the 400m, and was part of the 4x400m team that ranks first in the OVC.

Luke Hatfield Jackson tabbed his third Male Field Athlete of the Week, winning first place in high jump and now ranking him 15th in the NCAA and second all time in SEMO records. Additionally, in the long jump, Hatfield Jackson took ninth place

Kennedy Zgaynor claims her third Female Freshman of the Week of the season, placing fifth in the javelin; her mark ranks first the OVC.

Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, Designated hitter Gunnar Doyle was selected as this week's Co-Ohio Valley Conference 'Player of the Week' after his stellar performance this past weekend at Morehead State.

Doyle, a native of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, tied the all-time single game record for RBIs with nine during Saturday's 21-7 victory during the second game of the doubleheader. He finished the week going 6-10 at the plate (.600), three home runs, a double, 12 RBI, and six runs scored.

Redhawks are home for a three-game series this weekend vs. Tennessee Tech.