Focus on Southeast: SEMO Students Discovering Dinosaur Fossils and New Game Development Degree

If you’ve seen the movie “Jurassic Park”— there is a sequence where paleontologists are using brushes to remove dirt to reveal the bones of a dinosaur. SEMO students have been doing the exact same thing in Montana. We sit down with Pamela Mills from SEMO’s Department of Chemistry & Physics and Andrew Sweeten, a senior at SEMO to learn more about their Jurassic adventures.

And, SEMO is taking gaming to the next level with its new Bachelor of Science in Game Development, launching Fall 2025. Ethan Chou is with the Department of Computer Science and stops by to tell us more this new degree.