How 23andMe's bankruptcy led to a run on the gene bank

By Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi,
Jeff GuoJess JiangSylvie Douglis
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:41 PM CDT
This illustration picture shows a saliva collection kit for DNA testing displayed in Washington DC on December 19, 2018.
Eric Baradat
/
AFP via Getty Images
This illustration picture shows a saliva collection kit for DNA testing displayed in Washington DC on December 19, 2018.

Reporter Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi's Aunt Vovi signed up for 23andMe back in 2017, hoping to learn more about the genetic makeup of her ancestors. Vovi was one of over 15 million 23andMe customers who sent their saliva off to be analyzed by the company.

But last month, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy, and it announced it would be selling off that massive genetic database. Today on the show, what might happen to Vovi's genetic data as 23andMe works its way through the bankruptcy process, how the bankruptcy system has treated consumer data privacy in the past, and what this case reveals about the data that all of us willingly hand over to companies every single day.

This episode was produced by Sylvie Douglis and edited by Jess Jiang. It was engineered by Harry Paul and Neal Rauch and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Alex Goldmark is our executive producer.

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Listen free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the NPR app or anywhere you get podcasts.

Music: NPR Source Audio - "Lazybones," "Twirp," and "On Your Marks"

