Focus on Southeast: University Choir and SEMO IT Security Officer

On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Barbara Lamont. She is Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choirs at SEMO. Dr. Lamont directs all choral ensembles and teaches choral music education classes and conducting.

We are constantly bombarded with emails, texts and phone calls from bad actors – they’re trying to steal our identity, banking information or our passwords. Bill Green is SEMO’s Information Security Officer, and his job is to try to keep SEMO’s campus safe from cyber threats.