"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: University Choir and SEMO IT Security Officer
On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Barbara Lamont. She is Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choirs at SEMO. Dr. Lamont directs all choral ensembles and teaches choral music education classes and conducting.
We are constantly bombarded with emails, texts and phone calls from bad actors – they’re trying to steal our identity, banking information or our passwords. Bill Green is SEMO’s Information Security Officer, and his job is to try to keep SEMO’s campus safe from cyber threats.