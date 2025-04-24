Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Baseball to Honor Coaching Legend Mark Hogan on May 3

Southeast Missouri Baseball will host a special day at the ballpark on Saturday, May 3, for 'Mark Hogan Day,' as the Redhawks host Tennessee Tech at Capaha Field.

SEMO Baseball will officially recognize the former head coach with a special retirement of his number 29 jersey. The 18-year head coach, Mark Hogan coached from 1995-2012, compiling 526 career wins, making him the all-time winningest head coach in Southeast Missouri program history.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. on May 3 with pregame jersey retirement ceremonies slated to begin at 1:45 p.m. ahead of first pitch at 2 p.m.

Hogan made 18 OVC Tournament appearances, won two OVC Tournament titles, won one OVC regular season championship, and appeared in two NCAA Regionals. He coached 15 Major League Baseball draft picks, five OVC Pitcher of the Year selections, four OVC Player of the Year selections, and four OVC Rookie of the Year selections in his 18 years at the helm. Hogan was also a baseball student-athlete at SEMO and was a member of the 1976 team that advanced to the Division II College World Series.

As part of this special occasion, the SEMO baseball team will wear special edition tribute uniforms inspired by Coach Hogan's teams of the late 90s featuring the SE-spear logo on the front. The game-worn jerseys are available for auction, with proceeds benefiting the SEMO Baseball program.