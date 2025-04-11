Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Teams Up with Mid-America Transplant for Donate Life Baseball & Softball Games This Weekend

On April 11 and 12, Southeast Missouri's baseball and softball teams are swapping out their jerseys for blue and green to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. The games are part of a collaboration between SEMO Athletics and Mid-America Transplant to celebrate National Donate Life Month in April.

As part of the partnership, the baseball and softball teams will wear special blue and green uniforms, the official colors of Donate Life. The ongoing efforts to increase the number of people registered for organ donation is special for the SEMO community.

The Donate Life baseball game will be held Friday when the Redhawks open their series versus Eastern Illinois at 6 p.m. The Donate Life softball doubleheader is Saturday, April 12, at noon.

SEMO students have played an important role in organ and tissue donation. Former SEMO soccer student-athlete Meg Herndon was tragically involved in a fatal accident. Through her selfless gift of organ and tissue donation, Meg was able to save and heal more than 17 lives and leave a lasting legacy. Also, a former music major, Madeline Flieg, was a registered donor. When she passed away, her corneas restored sight to two people and more than 42 other lives were healed through tissue donation.

In 2024, 121 people from Southeast Missouri gave the gift of life through donation. These donor heroes made 55 lifesaving organ transplants possible, gave sight to 87 people and healed more than 8,000 people through tissue donation.

Fans can learn more and register to become a donor by visiting SayYesGiveLife.org.