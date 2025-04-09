Cape Girardeau Residents and Officials Reflect on Resilience Amid Storm Recovery

Following severe weather that swept through Cape Girardeau last week, local officials and citizens look back at the efforts made by first responders, public works, and volunteers as the community continues to recover.

At a city council meeting held on the evening of Monday, April 7th, 2025, Mayor Stacey Kinder started by acknowledging the work that’s still ongoing to restore the community.

"I know a lot of people are still dealing with significant damage—roof damage, flash flooding, fallen trees, and sewer backups," she said. Kinder detailed the damage across various neighborhoods, from downtown to South Cape.

While many were still assessing the damage from the EF1 tornado, others were immediately getting to work to ensure the safety of residents. The city's Public Works Department had been hard at work clearing stormwater inlets and repairing the wastewater system, which had been overwhelmed by the massive volumes of water brought on by the storms.

Cape Girardeau Public Works / Facebook Cape's Public Works Department continues to help with tree limb pickup and recovery efforts

Just days after the storm, staff were already inspecting homes, working to make sure everyone was safe.

In addition, KFVS12 played an important role in keeping residents informed and safe throughout the ordeal.

Mayor Kinder, along with other council members, made sure to extend a heartfelt commendation to the station for their professionalism during the storm. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, in particular, was singled out for his calm and collected coverage during the storm. Despite being in the direct path of the tornado, Dade prioritized the safety of the viewers.

Dade, with his team at KFVS12, provided real-time updates, including crucial tornado warnings, which helped save lives across the region. "It’s just my job," Dade humbly remarked when receiving the recognition. "Everybody here has a job they do, more than likely, and my job is looking at the radar. So I just kind of felt like I was just doing my job. I really appreciate this, and the whole team will appreciate this."

The city's commitment to recovery was made evident in the meeting, as the Public Works Department is organizing free tree limb pickups and offering support to residents dealing with damage.

As Cape Girardeau looks forward to brighter days, the stories of courage, dedication, and community spirit from the storm will likely leave a lasting impression on the city, helping them rebuild stronger than ever.

