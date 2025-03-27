Two-Minute Drill: Gymhawks Take Home Three MIC Postseason Awards

Southeast Missouri Gymnastics took home three Midwest Independent Conference postseason awards at the annual championship banquet last weekend.

Junior Taylor Ingle became the first Gymhawk since Anna Kaziska (2020) to win the MIC Gymnast of the Year award and became just the sixth Gymhawk in program history to garner the honor.

She secured four MIC Gymnast of the Week Awards over the course of the 2025 season and recorded five scores of 39.000 or higher on the all-around.

In addition to the MIC recognition, Ingle has also qualified for the NCAA Regionals. She will compete at the Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama on Friday, April 4, competing in the All-Around. She is the first Gymhawk to compete in the all-around at Regionals since 2017.

Senior Janelle Lopez was honored with the annual Sylvia Keiter Award which is given to the gymnast who best represents the qualities of former Centenary gymnast Sylvia Keiter, who tragically passed away when she was killed by a drunk driver when stopped to help a motorist in need. Although she battled injuries all season long, head coach Ashley Lawson nominated Janelle for her work-ethic, dedication, and selflessness throughout the season.

Lydia Test and Keira Boetel took home Assistant Coach of the Year awards. The first-year duo became the first SEMO assistants to win the award since 2014

The Gymhawks scored a season-high 194.725 at the MIC Championship meet over the weekend, finishing in third place at the conference meet.