Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Nursing Program and the Charles Hutson Greenhouse

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:12 PM CDT
Melissa Holmes and Dan Woods
Melissa Holmes and Dan Woods

On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Moretta Burk, interim chair of Nursing at SEMO to learn more about the program. We also take a trip to the Charles Hutson Greenhouse with greenhouse manager Melissa Holmes.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
