"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Nursing Program and the Charles Hutson Greenhouse
On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Moretta Burk, interim chair of Nursing at SEMO to learn more about the program. We also take a trip to the Charles Hutson Greenhouse with greenhouse manager Melissa Holmes.