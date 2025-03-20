Two-Minute Drill: Two Athletes of the Week and One All-American

Two Redhawk student-athletes earned conference player of the week honors this week!

Southeast Missouri Baseball's Nathan Mertens took home Ohio Valley Conference 'Pitcher of the Week' honors.

Mertens, a junior from La Canada, California, had a career-outing on Friday afternoon at Jacksonville State. He pitched 7.0 innings allowing just one run on six hits to the Gamecocks while striking out a career-high 10 opposing hitters.

Mertens improved to 2-0 on the season leading the Redhawks to a 3-1 victory in game two against Jacksonville State. He currently has a 1.09 ERA and in his five appearances, the Redhawks have won four-of-five.

The award marks the first of Mertens career and he becomes the third Redhawk pitcher to take home weekly honors this season.

Taylor Ingle of Southeast Missouri Gymnastics took home the Midwest Independent Conference 'Gymnast of the Week' honors.

This past weekend, Ingle competed in the all-around winning her fifth all-around title of the season with a 39.200. Her best score came on the Bars and Beam with a 9.850 on each apparatus.

The Gymhawks will compete at the 2025 Midwest Independent Conference Championship meet on Friday, March 21, in Shreveport, La. Competition is slated for 4 p.m. at Centenary.

Paden Lewis earned second team All-American honors at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships Friday evening. The senior earned his first All-American honor of his collegiate career with a throw of 70' 2.25" placing 12th. This ranks fourth all time in the SEMO record books.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on social media @SEMORedhawks.