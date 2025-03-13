Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Duo Earns Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Maja Bajorek and Mia Mayerová were named Ohio Valley Conference Women's Doubles Team of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. This marks the first weekly award for the Redhawks this season and the first weekly award for Bajorek and Mayerová in their careers.

This past week, SEMO's No.1 pair defeated Villanova's Emi Callahan and Miriam Gondorova 6-4.

So far this season, the sophomore and freshman pair have a record of 7-6 going 3-3 at position one and 4-3 when playing at No. 2.

SEMO is the defending OVC Regular Season champions, and they have won conference regular season or tournament titles in each of the last four seasons. This spring is the first season under head coach Steve Brooks.

The Redhawks will play their first home matches at the John C. Bierk Tennis Complex next weekend, March 21 and 22.

On Saturday, the match starts at 1 p.m., and fans will receive free drinks from Peace Love Energy while supplies last. Admission for SEMO Tennis is free and open to the public.