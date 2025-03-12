© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Athletic Training Program Accreditation, SEMO Giving Day & Power of Women

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT
Dr. Kyle Schneider
Dr. Kyle Schneider

On this edition of the show, we talked with Dr. Kyle Schneider about SEMO's athletic training program earning CAATE Accreditation and Amanda Lincoln and Kristen Seabaugh from the university foundation shares details on SEMO Giving Day and the Power of Women.

Power of Women Luncheon and Expo - March 19, 2025
SEMO Giving Day - March 20, 2025
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
