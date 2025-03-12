"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Athletic Training Program Accreditation, SEMO Giving Day & Power of Women
On this edition of the show, we talked with Dr. Kyle Schneider about SEMO's athletic training program earning CAATE Accreditation and Amanda Lincoln and Kristen Seabaugh from the university foundation shares details on SEMO Giving Day and the Power of Women.
Power of Women Luncheon and Expo - March 19, 2025
SEMO Giving Day - March 20, 2025