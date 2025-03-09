Let's Talk Business: Daylight Saving Time

Daylight savings kicked in on Sunday morning, and that means we all lost an hour of time and maybe even an hour of sleep. If your workday is starting off a little slow, you’re probably not alone, but the time change can also lead to positive change for business.

With daylight saving time in full swing, businesses can take advantage of longer daylight hours to boost customer engagement, enhance productivity, and create new opportunities for growth.

Longer evenings mean more time for customers to shop, dine, or enjoy services after work. Restaurants can keep patios open later, retailers can attract more foot traffic, and fitness studios can offer evening classes. If extending hours isn’t feasible, shifting them to better match customer habits can still boost revenue. Analyzing foot traffic or sales data can help determine the best schedule.

With more daylight, businesses can move activities outdoors. Restaurants can host patio happy hours or live music nights, retailers can set up sidewalk sales, and gyms can offer outdoor fitness classes. Hosting networking events or after-hours meetups in well-lit outdoor spaces can also foster stronger client and community connections.

More sunlight can improve morale and efficiency. Encouraging outdoor breaks, walking meetings, or flexible work hours helps employees recharge and stay productive. Even small changes, like maximizing natural light in workspaces, can boost well-being.

By embracing longer days, businesses can create better customer experiences, happier employees, and new revenue opportunities. How will your business make the most of the extra daylight?