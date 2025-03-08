'Wait Wait' for March 8. 2025: With Not My Job guest Lauren Graham

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Lauren Graham and panelists Shantira Jackson, Faith Salie, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Canadianos!; Softcovers Run For Cover; The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, All Year Long

Panel Questions

HMS Eternity

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about people who regret bringing their kids to work, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Lauren Graham talks The Z-Suite and Gilmore Girls

Lauren Graham, star of The Z-Suite and The Gilmore Girls, plays our game called "Gilmore Girl, meet Girls with Gills." Three questions about mermaids.

Panel Questions

A New Way To Be Late; Uncle Pennybags Goes Digital

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Forever Banana; Colgate Camper; Cheaper Than Surgery, More Expensive than Froyo

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that publishing has given up on paperbacks, what'll be the next cost-saving innovation in books.

