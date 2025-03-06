Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Wins OVC Regular Season Title, Korn Named Coach of the Year

For the first time in school history, SEMO Men's Basketball is the outright Ohio Valley Conference Regular Season Champions! With the championship crowd, the Redhawks have earned the #1 seed at the OVC Tournament in Evansville this week. As the top seed, the Redhawks receive a double-bye into the semifinals and will play Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

The Redhawks secured the outright championship with a resounding road victory at #2 seed SIU Edwardsville last Thursday.

Head coach Brad Korn was named the 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year, becoming only the second in SEMO history to win the award.

In addition to Korn earning the prestigious honor, guards Rob Martin and Teddy Washington, Jr. earned first-team All-OVC accolades and forward Brendan Terry garnered second-team laurels. Washington, Jr. landed a spot on the league's five-member All-Newcomer Team, as well. The three All-OVC selections are SEMO's most in a season in program history.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Zoe Best was named OVC Freshman of the Year following her outstanding rookie campaign.

The #1 SEMO men will play in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The game will be televised live on ESPNU. The OVC Championship game will be played Saturday at 8 p.m., televised on ESPN2.