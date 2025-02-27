Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Wins Championships in Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Basketball

SEMO Athletics have added two more championship trophies to the mantle this week.

On Wednesday, the Redhawk women’s track and field team won its third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship. The Redhawks finished with seven gold medal performances, 15 new personal bests, and 38 top ten performances with 19 being podium finishes.

The women finished with 163 total points beating Little Rock in second with 128.5 points. Breanna Miles claimed Female Track Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row. Anna Thomason earned Co-Female Field Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Championship honors. Finally, head coach Eric Crumpecker won his fourth Indoor Women's Coach of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the men’s track and field team finished second at the championship, and Paden Lewis was named Male Field Athlete of the Year and Co-Male Athlete of the Championship.

On the hardwood, the men’s basketball team clinched at least a share of the OVC Regular Season Championship last Saturday following a home win over Lindenwood, along with SIUE's road loss. It is SEMO’s first regular season men’s basketball championship in 25 years. The Redhawks also secured a double-bye in the OVC Tournament and will play in the semifinals on Friday, March 7, after they finish the regular season slate this weekend.

These two Redhawks championship titles are the third and fourth for SEMO Athletics this school year. SEMO has now won 34 OVC championships since January 2019 – more than the next two OVC schools combined.