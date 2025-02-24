MO Expert Discusses State's First Drop in Overdose Deaths in Decade

Late last year, Missouri recorded its first significant drop in overdose deaths since 2015 - primarily due to increased access to naloxone, also called the Lazarus drug for its ability to revive a person who has overdosed.

A 2024 report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows opioid-related deaths statewide fell from more than 700 to just over 500, a 30% decrease.

DawnElyn Schneider, chief network development and population health officer with Central Ozarks Medical Center, said it's important to carry naloxone for overdose emergencies.

However, she also attributed the decline in overdose deaths to increased community education on factors surrounding substance use.

"On the prevalence, on risk factors, on identifying concerning trends and behavior," said Schneider, "and if you're an individual who is struggling with substance use, or a family member who is struggling with substance use, how do you get help?"

More than 73% of the drug overdose deaths in Missouri in 2023 were opioid-related.

Since 2017, Missouri has had a standing order allowing anyone to get naloxone from pharmacies without a prescription.

That increased access enables more people, including drug users, to use it in emergencies.

Schneider said harm reduction strategies for those who use drugs include carrying naloxone, avoiding use alone, and using clean needles to prevent overdoses and infections.

"Abstinence is not always the only goal," said Schneider. "Sometimes, you have to get someone to a point where they have safer use before they're ready to stop using completely."

Nationwide, opioid deaths dropped from around 84,000 to about 81,000, while cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths saw a slight increase.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

