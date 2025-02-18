© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: New Kent Library Dean and Economic & Workforce Development

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:01 PM CST
Paul Sharpe, Dean of Kent Library at SEMO
Paul Sharpe, Dean of Kent Library at SEMO

On this edition of the show, we talk with Paul Sharpe. He is the new Dean of Kent Library at SEMO. On the second half of the show, we will talk with Dan Presson, Assistant Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development to discuss Early-Stage Business Boot Camps, Scrum Master Certification, the Career Expo and more.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods