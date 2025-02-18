"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: New Kent Library Dean and Economic & Workforce Development
On this edition of the show, we talk with Paul Sharpe. He is the new Dean of Kent Library at SEMO. On the second half of the show, we will talk with Dan Presson, Assistant Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development to discuss Early-Stage Business Boot Camps, Scrum Master Certification, the Career Expo and more.